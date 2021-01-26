What to Consider Before Using Weight Loss Products

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We’re checking in with John North, BBB President & CEO, about weight loss products. He explains what to consider before starting your journey!

Tips for shopping for weight loss products:

● Ask your doctor about weight-loss products you’re considering be sure they are safe and right for you.

● Understand your weight-loss journey has no guarantees. There is no pill that will magically make you lose a lot of weight.

● Check out fitness or health magazines and online reviews for ratings of products you might be considering.

● Remember, if a product sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Don’t be tempted by the idea of a “quick fix” that some dietary supplements promise or products that advertise themselves as “revolutionary” or a “scientific breakthrough.” Avoid products claiming to help you lose weight without diet or exercise. Pass up any product that promises effortless results. Make sure the product you’re buying is safe to use.

● Be wary of glowing testimonials or dramatic before and after pictures. Those experiences may not be the standard and you may not see the same results. Testimonials are not factual claims. They are someone’s opinion that’s not backed up with fact. Be sure there’s research to back up a product’s claim.

● Check the ingredients of any products you buy. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has found many dietary supplements contain hidden ingredients, such as prescription drugs or other compounds. No ingredient list or a very small ingredient list could be a red flag. Look for weight loss pills that have clinically proven and approved ingredients.

● Be cautious purchasing items online. They may come from outside the US and contain harmful ingredients.

● Read all terms and conditions. Make sure you are purchasing only the items you wish to purchase and aren’t signing up for a subscription unless you want it.

● Don’t give into high-pressure sales tactics.