DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - US consumer trends show prices for many grocery items are going up as stores anticipate possible shortages. But Ohio grocers say they're holding off on price increases for as long as they can.

Most small and medium-sized grocery stores are operating on razor thin profit margins, as low as 1% or 2%. So seemingly minor price fluctuations can have a major impact, and they try to minimize the sticker shock whenever possible.