COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- Las Vegas television personality Mercedes Martinez is searching for the group of people who were with her late father, Emilio Martinez, on September 11, 2001, after his flight out of Ohio was grounded in Omaha.

Martinez, host of 'Las Vegas Now' tweeted Thursday night: "Did my dad help you on September 11, 2001? If so, I'm trying to find you."