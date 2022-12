DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lila and Alana joined the Living Dayton team to talk about the Dayton Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.”

Lila and Alana both explained how they love the show and their joint role of Clara! Alana said rehearsals were hard but she loved it. Lila really enjoys looking into the pit and hearing the music live.

Make sure to check out the Dayton Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 16-18!

