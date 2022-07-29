DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/WBDT) — The Dayton area will be busy this weekend as two highly anticipated events head back to the Miami Valley.

Downtown Dayton will host the United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, July 31. Full list of the weekend events can be found here.

Fans will also flock to the Dayton International Airport this weekend for the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger. This event will take place Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. For more information, click here.

Continue to watch the full Living Dayton special previewing the Dayton Air Show and Celtic Festival below: