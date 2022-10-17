DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Spooky season has arrived, and the Dayton Ballet’s performance of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is just around the corner!

Dayton Ballet II dancers Mollie Juniewicz, Chelsea Brecht, and Matthew Warren joined the Living Dayton team in the studio to share the details on the Legend of Sleepy Hollow. Dayton Ballet II is Dayton Ballet’s second company, a pre-professional company.

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” will take place from October 28-30 at Victoria Theatre. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Choreographed by Karen Russo Burke, with Original Score by Austin Jaquith, performed by Dayton Philharmonic and conducted by Neal Gittleman, this is sure to be a show you won’t want to miss!

As the second-oldest ballet company in the United States, the organization is looking forward to celebrating their 85th anniversary in their 2022-2023 season.

The Dayton Ballet’s mission is to educate, enlighten and entertain the widest audience possible with performance, outreach and community service.

Tickets start at $5, and you can purchase them at (937) 228-3630 or online.