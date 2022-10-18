DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Honor American history, as well as the women from the Women’s Army Corps by viewing the “SixTripleEight” documentary. Honoring Dayton Native, LTC Charity Adams, and the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

In 1945, the U.S. Army sent 855 black women from the Women’s Army Corps “WACs” to England and France to clear the backlog of mail in the European Theater of Operations. The battalion, known as the SixTripleEight, was the only all-black female battalion to serve in Europe during WWII.

Facing racism and sexism from their own leadership and troops, they served with honor and distinction while quickly completing their mission. By the end of the war, the SixTripleEight had cleared over 17 million pieces of backlogged mail ensuring the troops stayed in touch with their loved ones back home.

They were never fully recognized until now. Watch the trailer or buy tickets to attend the showings. View the documentary at the Wilberforce University Screening on Nov 4th at 2 p.m. or at Sinclair College on November 5th at 3 p.m. Audience members can also see the film at the Wreath Laying at Woodland Cemetery on November 6th at 2 p.m.