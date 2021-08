DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Medical experts like Ohio Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff are excited about new of a third COVID-19 booster shot. "This morning White House outlined a plan to offer booster doses of the 2 MRNA vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer to fully vaccinated adults 8 months after their second vaccine," said Dr. Vanderhoff.

Dr. Vanderhoff says top U.S. health officials hope to begin the vaccination process with those who first received the shot last December. "Including older Ohioans, those in long term care facilities, and health care workers," said Dr. Vanderhoff.