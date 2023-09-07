DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Huber Height’s Warped Wing featured fall menu items and Oktoberfest selections in the Living Dayton Kitchen!

Huber Heights Kitchen Manager Cory Kilburn and Warped Wing Culinary Director Beto Cardenas featured their signature Reuben, taking viewers step by step through making one yourself!

Warped Wing also released a new line of beer on Thursday called Ermals Dunkelweizen Ale! This light beer has a nutty, banana test that’s sure to brighten Oktoberfest.



