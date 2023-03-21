DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – For those wanting a hearty meal, Warped Wing has just the dish for you! Their Blacked Bacon Blue Cheeseburger is jam packed with flavor and will fill you right up.

Erin O’Neill joined the Living Dayton team in the studio from Warped Wing Brewing Company! He shared some tips on how to make a blackened burger, starting with the proper pan.

Make sure you watch the video to see how to clean your blackened pan, and how Warped Wing makes their homemade blackened seasonings.

Ingredients:

Smoked paprika

Cayenne

Onion powder

Garlic powder

Sea salt & black pepper

Basil

Oregano

Thyme

They have three locations you can visit and a fourth on the way! The business is setting its sights on the north side of Dayton, an untapped beer market for the brewery.

