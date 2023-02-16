DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A hearty soup is sure to warm you right up on a chilly winter day. Melanie Cedargren, Founder and Owner of The Spicy Olive, shared her recipe for Texas Chili and it’s hot in both temperature and spice!

In addition to the fresh ingredients, she uses their February flavors of the month: Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar and Harissa Olive Oil! These flavors will be 10% off all month long.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons The Spicy Olive’s Harissa Olive Oil

1 pound ground beef, chicken, or turkey

1 large Onion finely chopped

1 12 ounce bottle of beer

1 14 1/2 ounce can diced tomatoes

1/3 cup The Spicy Olive’s Dark Chocolate balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon chile sauce

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1/2 serrano pepper or other hot pepper seeded and finely chopped

1 1/2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon Salt

2 15 ounce cans kidney beans

1 15 ounce can cannellini bean or other white bean

Instructions:

Place a dutch oven or other large pot over medium heat.

Add Harissa olive oil and heat until simmering.

Add meat and sauté until browned, then transfer to a plate

Add onion to the pot stir for 1 minute.

Take two large sips from the beer, and pour the rest into the pot.

Stir in the tomatoes, dark chocolate balsamic, and tomato paste.

Add the chile sauce, cocoa powder, hot pepper, cumin, coriander, cayenne, salt, and kidney beans.

Return the meat to the pot.

Reduce heat to low and simmer, partly covered for 1 hour.

Add the white beans to the pot and simmer over a very low heat, partly covered and stirring occasionally, for 1 to 2 more hours. (longer cooking improves the flavor).

Adjust salt and cayenne pepper as needed and serve.

Click the video above for the full details!