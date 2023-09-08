DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– WDTN and Dayton’s CW are proud to be kicking off the 40th annual Coats for Kids Campaign today! To kick things off, Walmart Store Manager Sean Epsy presented a $10,000 gift to Catholic Social Services CEO Laura Roesch on Living Dayton!

From September 8th through October 13th, community members can drop off any new or washable coat or winter accessory to any sponsor location and place them in the Coats for Kids collection barrel. The Cintas Corporation will then launder the coats and RUSH Transportation and Logistics will transport the coats, both at no charge!

Sponsored for the campaign include LCNB National Bank, Walmart and Catholic Social Services. In-kind partners include Cintas Corporation and RUSH Transportation and Logistics.

Details:

Starts September 8 through October 13

Online donations

Distribution Day: November 3

Over 600,000 coats distributed in 40 years

In addition to the campaign, WDTN’s Buckeye Blast will take place on Saturday, September 23rd at Day Air Ballpark where a portion of the proceeds raised that evening would go to buying new coats and winter accessories! Walmart will also hold a Coats for Kids drive during the weekends of September 29th and October 6th at select Miami Valley Walmart locations.

For a complete list of drop-off locations, to make a monetary donation or to find out more information on the Walmart Coats for Kids drives and Distribution Day, click here.