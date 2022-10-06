DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Set in the Wild West in the late 1800s, a prequel of The CW’s current hit series “Walker,” comes to the CW tonight! The new series “Walker Independence” follows Abby Walker, played by Katherine McNamara, whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West.

McNamara, an actress and singer, is known for her role as Clary Fray in the series “Shadowhunters.” She is also well known for starring in The CW’s “Arrow” as Mia Smoak (aka Blackstar), along with numerous other roles in notable films and shows.

“Walker Independence” premieres Thursday, October 6, from 9 to 10 p.m. ET on The CW. New episodes air on Thursdays from 9 to 10 p.m. ET on The CW.