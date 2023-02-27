WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Find out all the things Warren County has to offer with the 2023 Best of Warren County Awards!

Scott Hutchinson with the Warren County Convention and Visitors Bureau said the awards are a way to drum up some friendly competition and show out-of-towners what the county has to offer.

The awards will recognize local attractions, restaurants as well as area businesses.

Scott said many people consider Warren County the bridge between Dayton and Cincinnati, and there is quite a lot to do.

The county is home to King’s Island, the Ohio Renaissance Festival, Great Wolf Lodge, Ceasar Creek State Park and so much more.

Click here to vote for your favorite local restaurants, businesses and attractions before March 7!

Watch the video above to learn more!