DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)–Some of Ohio’s first responders are actually fur responders! Our 4-legged friends are raising awareness on who is the top fur responder in the state and you have a chance to vote! Springboro Police Department’s Officer Aaron Morgan visited Living Dayton on Wednesday with his furry friend Officer Blue to promote this challenge!

Light Ohio Blue is hosting their first ever FUR Responders Photo Challenge where any public safety agency in Ohio is encouraged to submit photos of their furry partners! Agencies are encouraged to be as creative as they want to highlight the community pride your partner serves! Then in May of 2024, the winners of the contest will be presented during the annual Light Ohio Blue Week kickoff ceremony that will take place in Central Ohio!

Details:

Vote until January 31

Divided into 6 categories based on population

Vote once per day



To cast your vote today, click here or watch the segment above!