DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Meaghan Smith, Food & Lifestyle Influencer about VIVE! She shares a great cocktail recipe.
Fruit Basket Cocktail
Ingredients:
● 5oz. VIVE Peach
● 1/2oz. orange aperitif (aperol)
● 1/2oz. pomegranate juice
● 1/2oz. strawberry juice or puree
● 1 lemon peel
● 2 strawberries
Directions:
1. Add strawberry juice, pomegranate juice, and orange aperitif to a cocktail shaker.
2. Add ice and shake.
3. Add VIVE Peach.
4. Add ice to a wine glass and pour half into the glass.
5. Squeeze lemon peel over the top of the glass.
6. Garnish with lemon peel and strawberry.