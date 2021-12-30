DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Meaghan Smith, Food & Lifestyle Influencer about VIVE! She shares a great cocktail recipe.

Fruit Basket Cocktail

Ingredients:

● 5oz. VIVE Peach

● 1/2oz. orange aperitif (aperol)

● 1/2oz. pomegranate juice

● 1/2oz. strawberry juice or puree

● 1 lemon peel

● 2 strawberries

Directions:

1. Add strawberry juice, pomegranate juice, and orange aperitif to a cocktail shaker.

2. Add ice and shake.

3. Add VIVE Peach.

4. Add ice to a wine glass and pour half into the glass.

5. Squeeze lemon peel over the top of the glass.

6. Garnish with lemon peel and strawberry.