DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lifesaving healthcare can depend on a matter of minutes and CareFlight works to aid patients in times of great need.

Brian Bates, Careflight Airmobile Outreach Manager, said the helicopter is essentially a mobile flying emergency room or an intensive care unit.

“We carry lots of medical equipment and supplies and medications that can be used to treat a patient, just about anything you can do in the emergency room or the ICU, we can do in the back of this helicopter,” Bates said.

Now, Premier Health’s air medical service is celebrating a major milestone. CareFlight was established in 1983 and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Dana Zack, flight nurse with Careflight, said it’s an honor to contribute to this legacy.

“I can’t believe that we have been making a difference for 40 years in people’s lives,” Zack said. “And for me, it’s great to be to know I’m a part of that and to be a part of that history.

Careflight will be at the Dayton Air Show on Saturday and Sunday.

“We will have an aircraft at the static display section here for the attendees to come and take photos with the crew, kind of get in and see the helicopter up close and personal,” Bates said.

Bates said Careflight will be there for medical purposes as well.

“We will also have another helicopter on the flight line in support of the United States Thunderbirds and other performers,” Bates said.

Zack said this is a great opportunity for community members to see the helicopter and flight nurses.

“We love being out at the Air Show,” Zack said. “People can come up, they can meet the crews, they can look inside the aircraft, see what supplies we carry. They can sit in the aircraft, and they can be an honorary flight nurse for the day.”