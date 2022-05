DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Cassie Barlow, Organizer of “Vets Moving Forward” joins us with all of the details on the upcoming event!

The Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) and the Greater Miami Valley myVeteran Community are teaming up to host a veterans resources and job fair on Wednesday, May 18, from 3-7 p.m. in the Wright State University Student Union. This is a free event for all veterans and their families.