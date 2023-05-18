DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Having the 6th highest population of veterans in the country, Dayton is full of veterans who may be in need of a job or resources. Vets Moving Forward 2023 is looking to connect veterans with what they need.

According to Cassie Barlow, Vets Moving Forward is a job and resource fair all about the benefit of veterans.

Over 60 companies will be there, said Cassie, and resources will be available for just about anything a veteran could need like understanding benefits, filing disability claims and so much more.

“Any resource you could possibly imagine, it will be there at Vet Moving Forward,” said Cassie.

Vets Moving Forward will take place on Wednesday, May 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Wright State University Student Union.