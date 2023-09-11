DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you are a veteran and are looking for helpful resources available nearby, look no further than the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission! Director USAF Ret. Kimberly Frisco visited Living Dayton on Monday to ensure eligible veterans all across Montgomery County can get assistance.

The agency provides four distinct services:

Assistance when dealing with the VA (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs) including compensation claims and widows’ benefits.

Financial assistance to eligible veterans and family members who have a demonstrated need.

Providing Transportation for any medical appointment in Montgomery County for eligible Veterans

Providing No-Cost legal consultations for Veterans

Eligible veterans include those who were honorably discharged from service who live in Montgomery County and their family members. The Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission is a county agency dedicated to serving Montgomery County Veterans. It is not affiliated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

627 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., 4th Floor, East Medical Plaza

(937) 518-6754

Office Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Appointment Hours: Monday – Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!