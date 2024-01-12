DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Where healthy meets yummy! Food Influencer Katie Blauser visited the Living Dayton Kitchen featuring her brand, “Eat Pretty Darling”, to share fun and creative ways to get kids to eat healthy!

Katie shared a recipe for veggie fried rice from her cookbook! She combined cauliflower rice and white rice as the base, and added garlic, onion, peas and carrots, and added an egg to bind it all together.

She said it’s not only good for picky kids, but also for her picky husband! Adding cauliflower is a great way to hide some vegetables in rice, which is typically something that most picky eaters enjoy.

For more details, click here or watch the video above!