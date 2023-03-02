DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a way to satisfy your chicken tenders craving, but can’t have meat, look no further than 4th and State! Their vegan Chik’n Pretendies make it easy for you to go meatless!

Chad Goodwin shared their delicious tempeh breaded tenders, fried to a golden brown.

Ingredients:

Tempeh

Egg

Oat milk

Vegan buttermilk

Flour

Panko

Salt & pepper

Garlic

Onion

Paprika

Nutritional Yeast

Dill

Parsley

Oil

4th and State is a Family-Owned Vegan Diner and Restaurant in Downtown Columbus. They offer traditional American diner fare made from plant-based ingredients.