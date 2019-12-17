Live Now
Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate
Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

Vaping Warning

Living Dayton
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A longitudinal study links e-cigs with chronic lung disease.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS