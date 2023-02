DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Flowerman stopped by the Living Dayton studio to talk everything flowers!

Steve Smith and Beth Mills shared some amazing deals on flowers this Valentine’s Day. Three roses are $12.00 and Steve said to pick up some greenery and a vase while you’re at it!

Beth gave some tips on putting your own bouquet together, such as cutting off the tips of the flowers and storing them in room-temperature water.

