DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Grab your duckies because the 19th United Rehabilitation Services Annual Rubber Duck Regatta is set for Friday, September 30th at the Dixie Twin Drive-in! URS is encouraging the community to “adopt” 20,000 rubber ducks.

Dennis Grant, Chief Executive Officer of United Rehabilitation Services, along with Quackers joined the Living Dayton team in the studio.

This years event will be virtual, with a duck drop on the Dixie Twin’s giant screens with a randomized computer drawing winners to win one of nine prizes:

Grand Prize is a VIP Mardi Gras Experience for four (4) at Boomtown Casino & Hotel New Orleans! Including roundtrip airfare for 4, 3 nights stay at Boomtown Casino & Hotel New Orleans (2 rooms/3nights each), transportation to and from the airport in New Orleans, to and from the VIP Mardi Gras Experience, and a dinner for 4 at Boomtown! All thanks to Hollywood Gaming! Second place is a Four night stay in a cabin (Tiny Home) with a pontoon boat for three days on beautiful Norris Lake thanks to Aquaknox Marine. Third place is a $1,000 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card Fourth place is a $1,000 Watson’s Gift Card Fifth place is a $1,000 Gift Card for Swim Lessons at Goldfish Swim School Sixth place is Dinner for 6 at Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Winebar Seventh place is a $500 Visa Gift Card courtesy of Chapel Electric. Eighth place is a $500 Morris Home Furniture Gift Card Ninth place is Cane’s for a year from Dayton-Area Raising Cane’s. Enjoy a delicious Box Combo Meal every week for a one year. (52 coupons).

United Rehabilitation Services has many programs to serve children and adults with developmental and acquired disabilities.

Programs for Infants, Toddlers, Preschoolers with 5-Star Rated Early Childhood Education & School-Age Programs for children with and without disabilities, ages 6 weeks to 17 years. Dennis explains what this means.

On-site Nursing Services to meet the needs of medically fragile children.

On-site Therapy Services with a state-of-the-art clinic, a team of seven highly skilled and licensed Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapists

Daycare & Vocational Training Programs for Adults & Seniors with Disabilities

Employment Services and Job Development for Youths and Adults

Whether you’re wanting to throw your hat in the ring for the prizes, or support a worthy cause, ducks are only $5 each or a Quack Pack of 6 ducks for $25. Additionally, each Quack Pack receives a free sub from Jersey Mikes Subs! You can purchase ducks online, at Buffalo Wild Wings Restaurants, or by texting DUCK to 24365 or call 235-DUCK.