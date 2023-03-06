DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The start of March means the beginning of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, a time meant to recognize the contributions of individuals with disabilities and encourages the community to embrace working together.

Dennis Grant, Chief Executive Officer of URS shared details on how they are highlighting the many ways in which people with and without disabilities come together to form strong, diverse communities.

This month, United Rehabilitation Services (URS) will raise awareness for individuals with

disabilities with a variety of activities.

URS kicked off the month with a trip to the Statehouse in Columbus. Throughout March, local celebrities will read books to the children and adults of URS. Meanwhile, URS will showcase client artwork throughout its facility in the month of March.

This year will mark the 13th annual Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving for URS, which will take place

on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at five Dayton area Jersey Mike’s stores. The best part? URS will receive 100% of the proceeds from sales that day. Additionally, each store will also be accepting donations to URS throughout the month.

Donate $1 and receive $1 off your order

Donate $3 and receive a free bag of chips and a drink

Donate $5 and get a BOGO on a regular sized sub purchase

Pay a visit to Jersey Mike’s on March 29th, to enjoy great food for a good cause!