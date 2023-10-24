DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Dayton’s United Rehabilitation Services is celebrating National Disability Awareness Month with this year’s theme being “Advancing Access and Equity”. Chief Executive Officer of URS Dennis Grant visited Living Dayton on Tuesday previewing the exciting events, services and resources available to families with disabled loved ones right here in Dayton!

Grant urged viewers to dive into this year’s theme by acknowledging that few people realize that people with disabilities make up the largest minority population in the United States and around the world. True inclusion means creating workplaces and a society where those with disabilities have equal opportunities to participate, thrive, and reach their full potential. This message is truly the core value of URS!

For many families whose child may have a disability, URS is the only place they can turn. In addition, the fact their child can receive therapies at URS while on childcare means they do not have to miss work to attend multiple therapy appointments each week which in some cases has jeopardized their jobs.

URS’ unique programs include:

URS’ Infant, Toddler, Preschool, and School-Age Programs serve children with and without disabilities which are 5-Star rated under Ohio’s Step up to Quality Program.

Nursing care is available for even medically fragile children.

Physical, occupational and speech therapy services for children and adults. Our team of therapists and are certified in several sub-specialties including therapeutic listening, VitalStim swallowing therapy and augmentative communication. URS houses the region’s only pediatric aquatic therapy program and Universal Exercise Equipment or “Spider Cage.”

Adult Day Services gives young and older adults the opportunity to achieve personal goals and to socially engage with others.

Employment Services offers Pre-Vocational and Vocational Services for high school students and adults with disabilities. These focus on career exploration, work skill development training, job seeking skills training and community-based job coaching and placement services.

Despite the pandemic, our Employment Services team helped 84 individuals secure competitive community-based employment in 2020.

URS is excited the 45th Annual URS Telethon right here on WDTN, Sunday December 3, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. For more information, click here or watch the segment above!