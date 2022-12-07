DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The new year is approaching fast, and with it comes new wedding trends! Kathy Piech-Lukas from Your Dream Day joined us to share what you can expect.

Kathy said to look for pops or color in napkins, flowers and centerpieces in 2023! However, even with this new trend, Boho is still in!

Signs and mirrors with calligraphy are still very popular with both being available for rent or purchase!

And moms get excited because 80’s sleeves are coming back! Kathy said dresses will also be flowy, and have lots of bling as well as pearls.

Another enduring trend is photo booths but with a twist! Kathy said 360 photo booths are upcoming and provide a great way for your guests to remember the day.

For more information about Your Dream Day or more wedding trends, click here or watch the video above.