DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The UNCF National Walk for Education is coming up this weekend, an event benefitting local Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Mayor Jeffrey Mims and Steven Miller, UNCF Area Development Director joined the Living Dayton team in the studio to share the importance and the details of the walk.

After being virtual, UNCF is excited to invite participants to join the Dayton Walk in person and help UNCF raise funds to support our HBCUs and students.

Celebrate with your family, friends and coworkers by building better futures one step at a time.

The UNCF Walk for Education is a nationwide initiative to raise funds needed to fulfill their mission of supporting HBCUs and help students to become active participants in society through high-quality education.