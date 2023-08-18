DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In need of a good laugh? Stand-up comedian Pat McGann is back in Dayton at the Funny Bone!

After graduating from University of Dayton, he didn’t find his way to stand-up comedy until he was 31. Now, he has quite the impressive resume, with performances on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Great American Comedy Festival and the Nashville Comedy Fest.

Don’t miss his performances on Friday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 19 at 7 p.m. at the Dayton Funny Bone.

