DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton Flyers will face off against the Wright State University Raiders for one night only at Day Air Ballpark.

Tom Nichols with the Dayton Dragons said this game will be the third year in a row that UD has played at Day Air Ballpark, the home of the Dragons.

“I know our guys really appreciate the opportunity to play there and it’s always an incredible night,” said Jayson King, head coach of the UD baseball team.

Ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 on the Dayton Dragons website or by calling 937-228-2287.

Tickets are $10 for adults and children 14 and under are $5. Students from both the University of Dayton and Wright State University will be admitted for free. Luxury suites that seat 20 guests will also be available for $300.

The RTA Flyer will be used as a free shuttle between campus and Day Air Ballpark for the game.

The Flyers and the Raiders will face off on April 18 at 7 p.m.