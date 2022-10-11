DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – A unique twist on a classic homestyle recipe, Chef Brian Hoskins from The Syndicate shares their signature Shrimp and Grits recipe. Hoskins said they have revamped their well-known dish to take it a step up.

They added crispy pork belly to the shrimp and grits recipe, giving a wide variety of flavors and textures.

Offered in their restaurant, the dish contains six blackened gulf shrimp, crispy pork belly, cheddar cheese grits, red bell peppers, roasted poblanos, Alabama white BBQ sauce, pecorino, and chives.