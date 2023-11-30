DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services is holding their 45th Annual Telethon on Sunday, December 3, on WDTN.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., folks can watch a ‘Year in Review’ of URS while they share their successes and plans for the future. Dennis Grant said there are many reasons to tune into the telethon, one being this year’s ambassador, three-year-old Emma.

Emma was born with a rare chromosomal disorder impairing her mobility and communication and has thrived since starting at URS. Dennis said that with the help of URS, Emma’s mother can work without taking time off for appointments.

To support URS, you can make a donation online here, or by texting URS to 24365! You can also stream the URS Telethon live on wdtn.com.