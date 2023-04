DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Are you looking for a fast and easy recipe to add on as a side dish with your meal? Are you seeking a vegetarian option to eat for lunch or dinner? Well today is your day because Chef Gabi from Afro Meals stopped by the Living Dayton kitchen and made a delicious Ethiopian potatoes and cabbage recipe that was very pleasing to our taste buds.

Tikil Gomen (Ethiopian Cabbage) Recipe:

Yukon Potatoes

Vegetable Oil

Onion

Green Cabbage

Garlic

Ginger

Salt & Pepper

Cumin & Turmeric