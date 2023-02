DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We were so excited to welcome back Oh Crêpe into the Living Dayton kitchen! Seth Middleton and Ella Rebernak join us from Troy with their delicious crêpe of the month, the Marley. Based off of the Girl Scout cookie, Samoa, the treat contains, Nutella, toasted coconut and caramel.

Their sweet crêpe batter is made up of simple ingredients:

Eggs

Flour

Sugar

Milk

Butter

Salt

Vanilla

Watch the video above for further details!