TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Troy Strawberry Festival is returning this weekend! General Chairwoman Tammy Walkup joined the Living Dayton team to share everything you need to know.

According to Tammy, this festival celebrates everything strawberry! With the theme “Berries Rock,” this weekend will feature everything from music to food to shopping.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

Tammy also warned the community of ticket scams. The festival is free to attend, however, phony ticket sales have been found on social media. Be careful!

For more information, click here.