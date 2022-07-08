DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Downtown Dayton Partnership’s Jess Sands joins us via Zoom with all the details on the search for the centerpiece for the 50th Dayton Holiday Festival.

From their press release:

Trees should meet the following guidelines:

The ideal tree should stand at approximately 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide.

will be considered. The tree must be located in the front or side yard of nominee’s property with clear access to the

tree, free from power lines or transit cables.

Miami Valley residents who would like to nominate a tree can do so by calling Colleen Turner at the

Downtown Dayton Partnership at (937) 224-1518, or by emailing turner@downtowndayton.org