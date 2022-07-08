DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Downtown Dayton Partnership’s Jess Sands joins us via Zoom with all the details on the search for the centerpiece for the 50th Dayton Holiday Festival.

From their press release:

Trees should meet the following guidelines:

  • The ideal tree should stand at approximately 45 to 60 feet tall and 25 feet wide.
  • Colorado green spruce or blue spruce trees are preferred, but other grand and stately evergreens
    will be considered.
  • The tree must be located in the front or side yard of nominee’s property with clear access to the
    tree, free from power lines or transit cables.

  • Miami Valley residents who would like to nominate a tree can do so by calling Colleen Turner at the
    Downtown Dayton Partnership at (937) 224-1518, or by emailing turner@downtowndayton.org