You may be trying to be healthier as we approach the spring and summer months. If you’re looking for a tasty option to enjoy, The Spicy Olive provides a reliable eating out option that can actually offer a balanced, affordable, and convenient meal. Melanie shared Spicy Oliveʼs Mediterranean Barley Salad and it was delicious, colorful, and healthy.
Try the full recipe below:
To boil barley:
2 cups vegetable broth
1 cup barley (I use Quaker “quick barley”)
1 Tbsp The Spicy Olive’s single varietal Ultra Premium extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp salt
For Salad:
1/2 cup chopped Kalamata olives
1/2 cup cucumber or zucchini, diced
1/4 cup red onion, diced
2/3 cup chopped parsley
cherry tomatoes, halved
avocado, peeled and chopped
feta cheese
optional vegetables (you can add all or none as you like):
blanched, fresh broccoli florets
blanched, fresh cauliflower (small pieces)
cilantro, chopped
spinach, fresh leaves, chopped
garbanzo beans
Dressing:
1/2 cup The Spicy Olive’s Lemon olive oil or The Spicy Oliveʼs Persian Lime or Cilantro and Roasted
Onion
1/2 cup The Spicy Oliveʼs Honey Ginger white balsamic vinegar
1 Tbs Dijon mustard
salt and pepper, to taste
(can add a splash of fresh lemon or lime juice if you use the cilantro and onion olive
oil)
Bring vegetable broth to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add barley, olive oil and salt. Bring
back to boil and adjust heat to maintain a gentle simmer, cover and cook until barley
is tender ( 10 minutes for quick barley, about 30 minutes for regular barley. Remove
from heat and drain excess liquid, if needed. Cool. ( you can spread on a plate or
cookie sheet to keep from getting mushy.)
Meanwhile, whisk dressing together. Toss with barley and vegetables and serve!