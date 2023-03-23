You may be trying to be healthier as we approach the spring and summer months. If you’re looking for a tasty option to enjoy, The Spicy Olive provides a reliable eating out option that can actually offer a balanced, affordable, and convenient meal. Melanie shared Spicy Oliveʼs Mediterranean Barley Salad and it was delicious, colorful, and healthy.

Try the full recipe below:

To boil barley:

2 cups vegetable broth

1 cup barley (I use Quaker “quick barley”)

1 Tbsp The Spicy Olive’s single varietal Ultra Premium extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp salt

For Salad:

1/2 cup chopped Kalamata olives

1/2 cup cucumber or zucchini, diced

1/4 cup red onion, diced

2/3 cup chopped parsley

cherry tomatoes, halved

avocado, peeled and chopped

feta cheese

optional vegetables (you can add all or none as you like):

blanched, fresh broccoli florets

blanched, fresh cauliflower (small pieces)

cilantro, chopped

spinach, fresh leaves, chopped

garbanzo beans

Dressing:

1/2 cup The Spicy Olive’s Lemon olive oil or The Spicy Oliveʼs Persian Lime or Cilantro and Roasted

Onion

1/2 cup The Spicy Oliveʼs Honey Ginger white balsamic vinegar

1 Tbs Dijon mustard

salt and pepper, to taste

(can add a splash of fresh lemon or lime juice if you use the cilantro and onion olive

oil)

Bring vegetable broth to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add barley, olive oil and salt. Bring

back to boil and adjust heat to maintain a gentle simmer, cover and cook until barley

is tender ( 10 minutes for quick barley, about 30 minutes for regular barley. Remove

from heat and drain excess liquid, if needed. Cool. ( you can spread on a plate or

cookie sheet to keep from getting mushy.)

Meanwhile, whisk dressing together. Toss with barley and vegetables and serve!