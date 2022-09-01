DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Taste the flavor of the past with Carillon Historical Park with Pears Stewed Purple, a treat similar to a poached pear. Rachael Spears and Brady Kress from the Carillon Historical Park, took the Living Dayton Kitchen back in time with this recipe from the late 1700s.

Carillon Historical Park’s tavern dinner series features an authentic, three-course, hearth-cooked meal and historical entertainment in Dayton’s oldest building.

With recipes pulled from 19th-century receipt books, guests learn how locals dined in the 1800s. Along with costumed interpreters, guests can assist in creating a meal that brings them back in time.