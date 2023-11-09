DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The holidays are about giving back, and no one knows that better than the Trans-Siberian Orchestra! They are teaming up with The Greene Medical Foundation to raise awareness for the Circle of Victory fund.

John Nafie with Greene Medical Foundation and Natalya Rose with Trans-Siberian Orchestra shared the details of this partnership that has been going on for the past 10 years.

For years, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra has mesmerized people around the globe with their distinct light shows, musical talent and more. But they’ve done much more than create the sound of the holidays.

Since 1999, a portion of each ticket for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra has been donated to local charities across American, adding up to over $14 million dollars.

The Circle of Victory fund gives financial assistance for Greene County residents receiving cancer treatment at one of Kettering Health’s facilities.

The TSO is coming to Dayton’s Nutter Center on December 28th! To get your tickets here, and more information, watch the video above or click here!