DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The Miami Valley has a special guest coming to town this Christmas season, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra! Musicians Al Pitrelli and Kayla Reeves spoke with Living Dayton on Tuesday and say they’re ready to rock out this Holiday season.

For 28 years, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra has mesmerized people around the globe with their distinct light shows, musical talent and more. Pitrelli believes many people have adopted their music and shows into their annual family traditions.



The TSO is coming to Dayton’s Nutter Center on December 28th! To get your tickets and more information, watch the video above or click here!