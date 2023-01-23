DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Did you get a new puppy for the holidays? HALO K9 Behavior Consultation shared some important information for your new furry friend.

Mikey Proctor from HALO (Helping Animals Lost and Orphaned) discussed training services and brought along Ginger the Labradoodle! Mikey said HALO provides training and behavioral work and pups even have the chance to do service and therapy work.

But HALO does more than training! HALO offers daycare, boarding and grooming. Plus, you can even adopt a new best friend!

