DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Getting a taste of Spain while in Dayton is easier than you might think! That’s thanks to La Embajada. Jorge and Monica Fabregat joined us to cook Patatas Bravas.

This traditional Spanish dish is usually either an appetizer, snack or side to steak, or chicken.

Patatas Braves means Brave Potatoes, and Jorge said they are called that not because of the potatoes are brave, but because the person has to be brave to eat them because they are really spicy.

They are usually just potato cubes lightly boiled that are then fried and seasoned with paprika and cayenne pepper. At La Embajada they combine this dish with the French ‘noisette’ potatoes which are shaped like small balls.

Ingredients:

Potatoes

Paprika

Cayenne pepper

Salt

Visit them on 9486 N Springboro Pike, Miamisburg.