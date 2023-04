DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kaitlin Becraft with SICSA shared our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Cheese Puff!

Cheese Puff is as soft as he looks, and is a 2-month old furball looking for his forever home.

According to Kaitlin, Cheese Puff is sweet as can be and would do well with any kind of family.

If you want to adopt Cheese Puff or another pet, watch the video above, stop in at SICSA or visit their website here.

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*