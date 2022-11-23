DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Liza meet Liza! Angie from SICSA shared the Town & County Furniture Pet of the Week: Liza!

Liza (the dog, not the host) is a 2-year-old brindle mixed large breed dog looking for her forever home!

Angie shared that Liza is loving and sweet and also enjoys car rides. She gets attached easily and is ready to go to a home with children and a yard!

If you are looking to adopt Liza or any other pet, Angie said you can stop by the adoption center or make an appointment online.

The SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center is located at 8172 Washington Church Rd. You find their website here.

Angie also talked about the upcoming Lights of Love event! To learn more you can watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*