DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Friday means our Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week is here at Living Dayton! Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us in the studio to share our furry friend: Jazz!

Jazz is a friendly sweetheart who loves hugs and is looking for a home!

To adopt Jazz, Kaitlin said you can stop in any day of the week or give SICSA a call. They will talk you through adoption counseling then you will be able to take her home!

Be sure to check out SICSA’s Pets Pastries and Pumpkins event on October 22nd! With an array of sweet treats, tasty snacks, and pet supplies, all proceeds of purchased items will benefit SICSA and the pets in their care.

