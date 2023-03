DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Angie from SICSA joins us in the studio with our Pets of the Week: Picnic and Basket!

Their litter mates are named Sammich and Chips, and they are all 4 months old. They are sweet, playful and ready for a fur-ever home!

If you are interested in adopting Picnic, Basket, Sammich, Chips, or another pet, stop by SICSA or visit their website.

For more information, watch the video above!

