DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s Friday and you know what that means! It’s time for our Town & Country Furniture Pets of the Week: Brookie and Cupcake! Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton brought in the two sweet kittens.

The two-month-old kittens are looking for their forever family! Jessica said they can be adopted separately, but also would do well in the same home.

Jessica said, to sweeten the deal, adoption prices for kittens and cats are half off!

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*