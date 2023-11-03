DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s Friday and you know what that means! It’s time for our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week: Carl!

Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton brought in the 5-month-old bunny. The sweet rabbit is in a bonded pair and is looking for his forever family!

Jessica said it’s important to note that rabbits require an exotic vet, rather than a regular vet. She also said that rabbits can be litter box trained!

