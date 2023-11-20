DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – We are celebrating our Friday tradition a little early this week, kicking off the work week with our Town and Country Furniture Pet of the Week on a Monday!

This 2-year-old pup is named Timpani, and if you want an affectionate furry friend who loves being close to you, she is the perfect choice for your family.

Kaitlin Becraft with SICSA said Timpani has a playful personality and is ready for a loving home.

For more information on Timpani and SICSA’s adoption process, click here or watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture.*